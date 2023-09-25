A small crossover introduced a few years ago is a hot seller.

The front end and read are redesigned but the new Kia Seltos retains what made it a hit affordable fun and practicality.

The turbo is the one to get with a 1.6 liter, turbocharged four. Horsepower has been increased by 20 to 195. Base cars have a non-turbo engine.

Most Kia interiors stand out, but the Seltos are pretty routine.

The SX Turbo Model has auto braking, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot protection. Carplay and Android Auto are standard. The transmission is an all-new 8-speed.

Row two legroom is good for such a small car and cargo space is better than many small crossover competitors. You can also hide small items underfloor beside the spare.

The surprise is how well the Seltos handle it. It’s actually fun to drive. So for the car, I say thumbs up to great gas mileage, good cargo space, and good handling.

Thumbs down to the so-so cabin.

I averaged about 29 miles per gallon and the as-reviewed sticker price is $33,085.