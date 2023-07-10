Mazda’s Three-Row Crossover used to be the CX-9 but is not called the CX-90.
It is all new for 2024 and is bigger in every dimension. A new in-line six-cylinder engine is the most interesting development.
A peek under the front fender shows an aluminum suspension design that looks straight out of Germany. The in-line is six turbocharged and cranks out 340 horsepower on premium gas. It also has a mild hybrid system to provide a kick of electric power.
Did someone say beautiful? The interior certainly is all that. The seats look great, but are very firm; maybe too firm for some people.
Like all Mazda’s the cockpit is sports car inspired. The video interface can be used by touch or a console knob. There are real buttons for adjusting the climate. The transmission is a new eight-speed automatic with an internal clutch.
The legroom in row two is good, but some competitors are better. Say that split center console cover sure looks like a BMW design. Cargo space is increased over the old CX-9, but not great. You can hide a few things under the floor. There are lots of power points in the back, including a 110-volt plug.
Performance and handling are good, and while gas mileage is outstanding it is a nice quiet ride.
S0, for the 2024 Mazda CX-90, 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus All Wheel Drive is a thumbs up for a great new engine, bold styling, and a luxurious interior. But a thumbs down to overly firm seats.