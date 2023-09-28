(WHTM)– Even drivers without kids want a roomy vehicle, and Volkswagen’s two-row version of the Atlas is upgraded for 2024.

At first glance, you may think it’s just another Atlas the three-row VW crossover. But then you notice the more aggressive front-end styling and the lower roof line. This is the Atlas Cross Sport with top-of-the-line premium r-line trim and all-wheel-drive.

Gone is the V6 engine. Now there’s a two-liter turbo-four with 269 horsepower. Coupled with an eight-speed automatic.

VW really improved the cross-sport’s interior. Ricker-looking and feeling materials are in abundance.

You won’t find a control knob of any kind on the dash. Instead, all of it, including climate, is controlled on the large central touch screen.

I found it annoying to touch two screens and then slide my finger just to adjust the fan.

The sunroof is huge and there’s tons of room in row two since there is no row three seating. The low roof line cuts into cargo space a bit, but it’s still huge.

The sub-woofer lives in the middle of the spare.

I wouldn’t call the handling sporty, but for a vehicle that can tow up to 5,000 pounds, it’s a pleasant, comfortable daily driver.

So for the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, SEL Premium, R-line, I say thumbs up to roomy comfort, excellent cargo space, and a quiet ride. Thumbs down to touch screen overload.

In Cross Sport, I averaged about 23 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker is $51,445.