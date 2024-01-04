(WHTM)– The styling of Volvo’s S90 has been untouched for years and that’s a good thing. From every angle, I think it’s one of the best-looking big cars available.

When fully charged the EPA says this recharge plug-in hybrid model can travel 38 miles on electric only, or a combined 66 miles-per-gallon with the engine too.

The high style continues inside with lots of leather, aluminum, and walnut. The ultimate package includes power bottom cushion extenders on excellent front seats and a leather-covered dash. Volvo’s vertical touchscreen has its quirks and is a step behind some competitors. The automatic is a smooth shifting eight-speed topped off with a Swedish crystal knob. Very impressive is optional Bowers and Wilkens audio.

The S90 used to be available in long and short-wheelbase versions. Now they’re all just the long wheelbase. Take a look at this legroom.

The S90 has one of the largest sedan cargo holds you’ll find anywhere.

A two-liter turbo four combined with the electric motor is good for 455 horsepower.

Volvo’s typically have a very firm ride but the optional rear air suspension on our review car really made it comfortable.

So for the 2024 Volvo S90 all-wheel-drive ultimate, I say thumbs up to awesome styling, a great interior, and great mileage. Thumbs down to the cumbersome touch screen.

The as-reviewed sticker is $78,195.