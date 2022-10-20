(WHTM) — The Acura MDX has finally broken away from the pact.

Honda’s luxury brand, Acura, sometimes can’t hide it’s regular car roots. But that is all changing now.

The Acura MDX might be thought of as a dressed-up Honda Pilot, but the latest MDX model is very impressive.

The car’s looks are striking, and it has the toys to back up the look. The new MDX features genuine Brembo high-performance brakes and an adaptive air suspension behind the wheels.

The Type S MDX truly brings performance and luxury together.

The MDX has its own v6 engine, not the old v6 from older model Honda Pilots. The three liter engine produces 355 horsepower coupled with a ten-speed automatic transmission and torque vectoring all-wheel drive.

The MDX now features a proper luxury interior also. The video display is wide, the wood trim is real, and the automatic transmission is a push button.

However, the touchpad controller for the video interface is imprecise and clumsy.

The sound from the ELS Studio system is amazing.

The center seat can be remove to create captains chairs, and there is great connectivity and charging ports throughout the car.

Even with the third row in use, the cargo space is good.

Another nifty feature the new MDX has is an automatic closing trunk whenever you walk away from the car with the key in your pocket.

The new MDX is not a sports car, but it handles very well and the all-wheel drive helps with good acceleration.

So for the 2022 Acura MDX Super Handling All-Wheel Drive Type S, thumbs up for improved power, improved styling, and an excellent interior; Thumbs down for the awful touchpad interface.

The MDX averaged about 20 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $73,595.