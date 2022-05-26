(WHTM) — Cars from BMW’s M-Division have legendary performance. The color is called Santorini Blue. The front-end look is, shall you say, challenging?

But, above it all, the BMW M4 Competition is about performance, serious performance. BMW said that this car can top out at 180mph. With that speed, you will need impressive brakes and tires.

Also included in the M4 Competition is a carbon-fiber roof to reduce weight, but it also means no sunroof.

But, who cares! A twin-turbo, three-liter six engine, making 503 horsepower is more fun than a sunroof anyway, All that underhood bracing makes the car handle better.

We are not fans of light leather. But, we were fans of the seats. Perhaps they are the best we have tried.

The M4 has more adjustability than any car I’ve reviewed, all these steering wheel controls are for the adaptive suspension, brake feel, shift points, and the list can go on and on.

A single-dash-mounted button allows you to turn off most electronic driving aids for a day of track driving.

Since this car has optional all-wheel drive, the transmission is an eight-speed automatic. You can get a manual shift in rear-drive M4s.

The back seat is small, but for occasional use it is okay.

This car is all about driving pleasure and it really delivers. If you like sports cars, they don’t get much better than this.

So for the 2022 BMW M4 Competition. We say thumbs up to great power, great handling, and a great driving experience. Thumbs down to unusual styling and a huge price tag of $95,845.