(WHTM) — This crossover model has been around for 16 years.

Families need lots of room and the Buick Enclave Avenir certainly has it.

The Buick Enclave’s styling hasn’t always been great, but this latest Avenir model is the best-looking one yet.

The Avenir, French for future, is the Enclave’s top trim level and comes standard with all-wheel-drive.

Base Enclaves are front wheel drive.

The wheelbase is more than 120 inches, but the flowing lines make it look smaller.

But what a disappointment when you open the front door.

Many competitors have fresh, innovative interior designs, but this Enclave Avenir is just boring.

Quilted leather seats are comfortable and stylish, but the dash is bland.

The Enclave has a healthy dose of tech, including electronic noise canceling for a quiet ride. Other competitors have a larger touch screen, but at least the Enclave’s works well.

The car’s climate controls are simple and the automatic is a nine-speed controlled by push buttons.

For a family vehicle you certainly want easy access to the third row and the Enclave’s captain’s chairs in the second row make this Buick easy for kids to access the third row.

The Buick’s cargo space is class-leading and even with the third row in use there’s plenty of room for stuff, including under the floor.

The old 3.6 liter V6 produces 310 horsepower.

The $1,600 technology package means the Buick has active suspension, which improves handling.

For the 2023 Buick Enclave Avenir, thumbs up to great cargo space, a roomy interior, and a stylish exterior. Thumbs down to the boring interior design.

The Buick averaged about 25 miles-per-gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $62,090.