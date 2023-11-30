(WHTM) – This little blue bomb doesn’t have the name Dodge on it anywhere, but the two red stripes in the grill have become synonymous with Dodge.

The Hornet is a lightly disguised Alfa Romeo Tonale and is made in Italy.

Our review, Hornet is the GT Plus model with all-wheel-drive and one of four trims.

The two-liter turbo four has 268 horsepower for plenty of punch. A plug-in hybrid is available for 2024.

The interior is just like the Tonale with lots of room up front.

Brimming with standard tech, the Hornet has the latest fiat-chrysler infotainment system.

Included are Apple Car Play and Android Auto, along with emergency braking and pedestrian detection. The automatic is a nine-speed.

The sport button really does make the drive more fun.

Room is not as plentiful in row two, especially with long-legged people up front.

Some competitors have larger cargo holds, but the pass-through for long items helps.

With good power and crisp handling, the Hornet lives up to its Italian heritage.

So, for the Dodge Hornet GT Plus All-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to good power, fun driving, and standard features, and thumbs down to the tight row two.