(WHTM) – This little blue bomb doesn’t have the name Dodge on it anywhere, but the two red stripes in the grill have become synonymous with Dodge.
The Hornet is a lightly disguised Alfa Romeo Tonale and is made in Italy.
Our review, Hornet is the GT Plus model with all-wheel-drive and one of four trims.
The two-liter turbo four has 268 horsepower for plenty of punch. A plug-in hybrid is available for 2024.
The interior is just like the Tonale with lots of room up front.
Brimming with standard tech, the Hornet has the latest fiat-chrysler infotainment system.
Included are Apple Car Play and Android Auto, along with emergency braking and pedestrian detection. The automatic is a nine-speed.
The sport button really does make the drive more fun.
Room is not as plentiful in row two, especially with long-legged people up front.
Some competitors have larger cargo holds, but the pass-through for long items helps.
With good power and crisp handling, the Hornet lives up to its Italian heritage.
So, for the Dodge Hornet GT Plus All-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to good power, fun driving, and standard features, and thumbs down to the tight row two.