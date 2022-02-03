Cool Car: Ford Bronco 4×4 Black Diamond

(WHTM) — We are featuring the Ford Bronco truck-based off-roader. It’s not the smaller car-based Bronco sport of last year.

The review Ford Bronco we have is the four-door Advanced Black Diamond, the least expensive version to have full off-road equipment. There are seven Bronco trims in total.



The steel wheels look great and the removable hardtop is a $695 option and included removable roof panels.

After a day out on the trail everyone is going to get the Bronco with muddy feet, right? Well, the floors are rubber so you can hose out the mud, and there are drainage holes to let that muddy water run out.

Behind the wheel, the driver faces a confusing gauge cluster. But, the rest of the interior is top-notch. I like the traditional climate controls, and this one has an excellent seven-speed manual transmission. There are also seven drive modes accessed through the rotary four-wheel-drive control.

To get to the manual shift, the engine is a turbo, 2.3 liters four with 300 horsepower. A V-6 is available on other trims.

The second row is plenty roomy for even three people and the seats fold almost flat. You don’t buy a vehicle like this for big cargo space, but it’s not bad.

The Turbo-Four has plenty of power and is a good match with the manual transmission. The steering is much more precise than most off-road vehicles. So for the Ford Bronco 4×4 Black Diamond, I say thumbs up to off-road ability, a civilized interior, and cool styling. Thumbs down to the confusing gauge cluster and poor gas mileage.