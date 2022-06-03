(WHTM) — From any angle, most people agree the Genisis G80 Sport is a striking car for sure. The cheese grater grill may be a bit much. But, overall the shape is beautiful.

The review car has an all-wheel drive and the $6300 Prestige package, which includes a dozen luxury extras including for the first time, four-wheel steering.

The interior is just as impressive as the outside and the 12- way adjustable seats are great. We have never seen carbon fiber trim with this style of weave before.

The dash has a 3-D mode and the overall fit and finish are excellent. It appears to be costing much more than it does. The console’s front rotary control is the video interface. The rear knob is for the eight-speed automatic.

The back seat room is good, while row two seats do not fold. There is a generous trunk pass-through for long objects, however.

The trunk itself is large and well finished. With 375 horsepower, the 3.5 liters twin-turbo V6 packs plenty of punch. A turbo four is available in lesser trims.

Performance is excellent without being too loud or harsh and the four-wheel steering really tightens up the turning radius.

So, for the 2022 Genisis G80 all-wheel-drive 3.5T Sports Prestige, we say thumbs up, to distinctive styling, excellent performance, and luxury details. But, thumbs down to the oversized grill.