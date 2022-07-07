(WHTM) — Luxury car maker Genesis is introducing its first all-electric vehicle. It looks a lot like a conventional crossover, but the 2023 Genesis GV60 is all-electric.

The vehicle abc27’s Dennis Buterbaugh checked out was the performance model with 429 horsepower and all-wheel drive.

It’s very quick — 0 to 60 miles an hour in under four seconds. The EPA says its range is about 235 miles, and Buterbaugh’s week-long review confirmed it.

With level two charging, which is a 240-volt outlet, it will fully charge in around seven hours.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

With now gasoline engine, there’s room for a small cargo compartment up front, along with the conventional cargo hold in the back.

There isn’t room for third-row seating, but there is a good amount of storage under the floor.

A facial recognition camera near the driver’s door means once you’re paired with the car, you don’t need the key. The interior is also bristling with tech. A fingerprint scanner allows you to start the car without the key, as well. And a crystal ball on the console becomes the gear selector when you start the car.

A wide video touch screen spans the dash. There’s a full suite of electronic driver aids, and noise-canceling technology makes the interior incredibly quiet.

In addition to being fast, the GV60 handles well. The steering feel is excellent and the car is fun to drive.

For the 2023 Genesis GV60 performance, Buterbaugh says thumbs up for excellent performance, clever interior design, and lots of bang for the buck. He says thumbs down to limited range compared to some competitors.

The base price for the GV60 is about $60,000. The review car was $69,560.