(WHTM) — It might look like an off-roader, but the new GMC Terrain is more at home in a shopping center parking lot than on a mountain trail.

The review is on the A-T-4 model, which is one of four trims. The A-T-4 includes even more rugged-looking equipment like Goodyear wrangler tires.

The interior is a quiet, spacious place to spend some time. The seats are supportive and the Bose audio is very good.

One of the most important things in getting comfortable in a car is adjusting the steering column. But the Terrain does not have enough telescoping action to get comfortable. You can wind up driving with your arms straight out.

The touch screen is easy to understand and quick to respond to. Controls for the nine-speed automatic are quirky. It’s a series of buttons, some of which you have to pull on kind of like a power window switch, which is not intuitive at all.

Row two passenger room in all directions, cargo space, and even underfloor space are also very good and usable.

What’s not very useful is the 1.5-liter turbo-four. With only 170 horsepower. The Terrain is slow, but the gas mileage is good. The handling is decent but definitely not fun to drive.

So, for the 2022 GMC Terrain A-T-4, thumbs up to roomy comfort, good gas mileage, and rugged style. Thumbs down to being underpowered and quirky interior features.