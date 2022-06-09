(WHTM) — There are not many car companies bringing out new sports sedans. But, Hyundai did just that.

The Hyundai Elantra has always been a good small sedan, but the “N” version is an impressive achievement. This is not a “sporty” sedan. It’s a true sports sedan with performance to match the looks.

Bick, sticky tires, big brakes, and big exhaust. It’s all here. We could do without the big trunk-mounted wing.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!

Of course, a sports sedan needs power. How about 276 horsepower from the turbo. Two-liter four-engine driving the front wheels.

Everything a driver need is here.

The contoured bucket seats are deep and hug your body for extra support during hard cornering. There is even a red button on the steering wheel called the “N-Grin Shift” to add an extra 10 horsepower burst.

Otherwise, the digital dash is easy to read as well as customize. A wide video interface is logical, with all controls within reach. The review car has a dual-clutch, eight-speed automatic that’s excellent. A six-speed manual is available.

The back seat is like any other Elantra: roomy and comfortable.

.For a good handling car….you want the main chassis to be nice and stiff. Take a look at this red bracing in the back. It makes the chassis stiff and helps it handle well.

The trunk is wide and deep, although the chassis bracing is in the way if you fold row two for long objects.

With a nice exhaust note, the Elantra “N” begs to be driven hard, handling is razor-sharp. The brakes are great and the power is very good.

So for the Hyundai Elantra “N”, thumbs up to true sports sedan performance, distinctive styling, and good value. Thumbs down to the big trunk-mounted wing.