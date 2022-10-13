(WHTM) — The nice thing about a plug-in hybrid is that when the battery dies you still have a gasoline engine to keep the engine going.

Not only is the Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid technically advanced, the styling is cutting edge as well.

When fully charged, the Environmental Protection Agency says you can drive about 33 miles on electricity only, plenty to go to work and back for many people.

The electric motor, paired with a 1.6-liter turbo gas engine, produces 261 horsepower for good performance. All-wheel-drive is standard.

To contrast the geometric lines on the outside the car, the inside of the Tucson is reversed with a sweeping dashboard.

The car looks a lot more expensive than it is. And it has a lot of standard driver aides, a wide video display, and a push-button six-speed automatic transmission.

The Tucson’s cargo hold leaves room for underfloor storage. And row two is roomy for a compact crossover.

The car does have a rather loud back-up beeper that your neighbors might not appreciate early in the morning.

But the Tucson is fun to drive, has direct steering, and good breaking.

So for the Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid, thumbs up for great gas mileage, nice styling, and lots of standard features; Thumbs down for the obnoxious back-up beeper.

The car averaged 73 miles per gallon during the review period. The as-reviewed sticker price is $44,140.