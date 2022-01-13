Cool Car: Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon

It looks like any other Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon, ready to head out for a day’s fun on the trail. But this one, the 4XE model, can be plugged in. That means about the first 21 miles of the trip can be run electric only.

The electric motor is paired with a gasoline, two-liter turbo-four, cranking out a combined 375 horsepower. The hybrid version interior is very similar to other Rubicons. It’s about as dressy as a Wrangler interior gets. Overall, it’s very snug, but controls are easy to reach. Four-wheel-drive controls on the eight-speed automatic have an old-school separate lever.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

For the most overall MPG, the hybrid mode will blend in the electric motor as needed. One of the reasons why off-road enthusiasts really like the Rubicon model is one button on the dash. It lets you disconnect the front sway bar, giving more suspension travel to crawl over big rocks and other obstacles on the trail.

A power soft-top called Sky One Touch is a whopping four thousand dollars extra. Row two seating is just as cramped as Wranglers have always been. There’s decent cargo space. An alpine subwoofer sounds great but road and wind noise make it pointless on the highway.

It’s a bit surprising the hybrid power train doesn’t make this Jeep feel faster, but it still has plenty of power when needed.

So for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4XE, I say thumbs up to good gas mileage, an all-electric mode, and off-road ability. Thumbs down to the cramped interior and noisy cockpit. The Wrangler averaged about 26 miles per gallon.