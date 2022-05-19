(WHTM) — It’s proven to be one of the most in-demand family vehicles on the market, so Kia left well enough alone with the 2022 Telluride.

Our review SUV is the SX, which is at the top of four trim levels, with optional all-wheel drive. It also has the nightfall package with gloss black trim and wheel, and the $2300 prestige package, which includes a host of luxury features.

That luxury can be seen all over the roomy interior: NAPA leather-covered seats are heated and ventilated both in front, and in row two, and they have nice long bottom cushions.

Driver aids like auto emergency breaking and lane keep assist are standard on all trims. The video touch screen is large and easy to use and supplemented, with buttons for frequently used functions. The automatic transmission is an eight-speed.

There are five drive modes and a lockable center differential for deep snow or mud.

With captain chairs similar to what is in the SX, it’s seven-passenger, with row two branch seat in lesser trims, it’s an eight-passenger.

Access to row three is one of the best we have seen. Even with row three in use, cargo space is good. Seats fold in easily. Only one engine is offered, a 3.8 Liter V-6 with 291 horsepower. It has good acceleration and a towing capacity of 5000 pounds, it’s an able performer.

So, for the 2022 Kia Telluride SX all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, lots of standard features, and great value. Thumbs down to no optional engince choice