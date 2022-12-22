Since it came out a few years ago the Kia Telluride has won many awards. Now there’s a version that’s more rugged.

The first things you notice with this version are the new headlight design and more aggressive-looking grill.

The X-Pro badge also means this model can tow up to 5500 pounds.

X-Pro also includes 18-inch all-terrain tires, black wheels, increased ground clearance, and a self-leveling rear suspension.

Midnight lake paint is an extra $500.

Under the hood is the same as all Tellurides with a 3.8 liter V-6 with 291 horsepower.

Our review vehicle also has the prestige package with napa leather seats, heated and ventilated in the front and second row.

The dash is all-new with a video screen flowing from driver gauges, right into the extra wide touch screen.

Blind spot detection is enhanced for 2023, while CarPlay and AndroidAuto are surprisingly not wireless. The automatic is an 8-speed.

There are five drive modes and a lockable center differential for deep snow or mud.

With captain’s chairs like these it’s a seven passenger. With a row two bench seat in lesser trims, it’s an eight passenger.

Access to row 3 in the Telluride is among the best in any SUV. All you have to do is press this little button on top of the row two seat and you can get back to row three.

Even with row three in use the cargo space is good.

With good acceleration and steady handling it’s an able performer.

So for the 2023 Kia Telluride Prestige X-Pro all-wheel-drive I say thumbs up to the roomy interior, lots of standard features, and great value.

Thumbs down to no wireless CarPlay or AndroidAuto.

We averaged about 22 miles-per-gallon in the Kia. The as-reviewed sticker price is $55,120.