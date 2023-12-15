(WHTM) — Since the new Lexus RZ 450e Direct4 does not have a gasoline engine the nose lacks a grill for cooling air, but the familiar Lexus shape is still there.

Regardless of trim level, they all have all-wheel-drive. An unusual feature is these aerodynamic points on top of the rear window.

The driving range is disappointing. The EPA says only 196 miles on a full charge. It’s also slow to charge compared to many other electrics. Real leather is not available, but the synthetic is so impressive you won’t care.

The dash has a collection of physical knobs and touchscreen controls. This top trim has a 14-inch center display. Gear selections are done via a console-mounted rotary knob.

Here’s a cool $500 option on this Lexus. See this glass panel on the roof? It’s clear, you can see the school building behind there. All I do is push a button and it becomes opaque white blocking those hot sun rays.

With room for three, row two is quite spacious. Cardo space is also quite good.

With 308 horsepower, the RZ is no slouch, but several electric crossovers are faster. The ride is quiet and smooth.

So for the electric Lexus RZ 450e Direct4, I say thumbs up to lots of luxury, a roomy interior, and good cargo space. Thumbs down to limited range and slow charging.

The as-tested sticker on the Lexus is $67,095.