Cool Car: Lincoln Nautilus Black Label Edition

The only types of vehicles Lincoln makes now are SUVs and the Nautilus is the company’s mid sized two-row SUV.

Our review Nautilus is the top trim Black Label Edition with all-wheel-drive.

The color is called Flight Blue.

The big changes are inside with a redesigned dashboard and interior trim.

Black Label models have extended leather, a digital dash and all trims get a new, larger video interface. push-button controls for the eight-speed automatic are carried over from other models.

My only complaint about this plush set-up is the center console housing climate controls. It’s so wide, i banged my knee against it often.

Optional ultra-comfort seats are adjustable 22-ways.

There’s plenty of room in row two with heated seats. An AC power outlet is alongside USB’s.

The most impressive feature of the Nautilus is cargo space. With no third-row seats to get in the way, cargo space back here is more than 37 cubic feet.Fold row two and cargo space is doubled.

The black label has a 2.7 liter twin-turbo V6 good for 335 horsepower. Base models have a turbo-four.

Handling is definitely not sporty but it is quiet and soaks up most bumps.

So for the 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label, i say thumbs up to comfortable luxury, lots of cargo space and handsome styling.

Thumbs down to the awkward center console and high price.

The as-reviewed sticker: just over $68,000.