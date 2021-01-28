Cool Car: Mazda 3 Sedan

Cool Car Auto Reviews

When Mazda redesigned the 3 last year, it looked great–but it was still kind of boring. It had option all-wheel-drive, but needed more power.

So this year, Mazda dropped in a 2.5 liter turbo-charged four with 250 horsepower.

By far the most impressive thing about the Mazda 3 is the way it drives. It has good power, great handling and it’s fun.

Styling is just as impressive inside flowing lines that look like a much more expensive car.

While some features, like the virtual gauges, are excellent, menus for the wide-screen video display are confusing.

The automatic is six-speed, and a manual shift is available in a hatchback version.

The low roofline cuts into row two space, with both legroom and headroom being tight. Trunk space, however, is much more generous.

Overall, it’s a nice balance of comfort and performance. So for the 2021 Mazda 3 Turbo Premium plus all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to standout styling, a nice interior and more power.

Thumbs down to the tight row two.

