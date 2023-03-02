(WHTM) — The Mazda CX-5 will make the family happy and the driver happy.

When a carmaker has a winner on its hands, a new model typically doesn’t see many changes, but is that the case for the new Mazda CX-5?

The top-selling model from Mazda has a lot going for it. That’s why the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been refined, but not changed.

The reviewed CX-5 was the top-trim signature model. All CX-5s have standard all-wheel-drive.

When you see the CX-5 interior, you’d think it has a much higher price than it does. The fit and finish are very good.

The gauges look like a sports car, the video screen is nice and wide, the climate controls are simple, and the automatic is a smooth-shifting six-speed.

The video screen is a bit outdated because it’s still controlled by a rotary knob.

The CX-5 features three drive modes, but sport-mode is likely the most fun.

Adults in the second row will find leg room lacking, but kids will be fine.

There are competitors with more cargo space, but while some new cars don’t have a spare tire anymore, the Mazda does.

The signature model has a turbo-charged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 227 horsepower, or 256 horsepower on premium fuel. The base models are non-turbo.

The CX-5’s performance, handling, and ride are all excellent.

So, for the 2023 Mazda cx-5 Signature AWD, thumbs up for a fun to drive, nice fit and finish, and nice styling. Thumbs down for a tight second row.

The CX-5 averaged about 25 miles-per-gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $41,520.