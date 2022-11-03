(WHTM) — It’s one of the most fun cars at any price. The Mazda Miata is a small car that leads to big smiles.

The Miata’s Grand Touring trim, complete with a six-speed manual transmission, is a perfect way to enjoy driving no matter where you are going.

The six-speed means you get a limited slip differential, special shocks, and a stiffer suspension.

The RF model, which means retractable fastback, has a center roof section that disappears behind the seats.

Surprisingly, the cup holders in the tiny Miata are full-sized and useable.

The trunk is small, as expected, but is deeper than you might think.

Even though the four-cylinder engine only makes 181 horsepower, the light-weight car is a blast to drive. It truly is a classic sports car.

So for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring, thumbs up for great handling, great gas mileage, and open air fun. Thumbs down to the tight cockpit and expensive price tag.

The Miata averaged around 29 miles per gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price was $36,315.