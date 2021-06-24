Cool Car: 2021 Nissan Rogue Compact SUV

(WHTM) — For Nissan to remain competitive in the hottest automotive segment Compact SUVs, the Rogue needed lots of improvement.

For 2021, it looks a lot better and it is a lot better than the old model. Nissan even added a luxury trim version, the Platinum. It’s our review model, with all-wheel-drive, base Rogue’s are front-drive.

There have never been upscale options available like these on a Rogue. Plus, quilted leather seats are heated both front and back.

Platinum trim includes a digital gauge cluster, heads-up display, a nine-inch touch screen, auto-braking forward and revers and wireless phone charging. The automatic is a CVT.

Luckily for tall people, there is plenty of legroom and headroom in the second row. On the Platinum, side shares are included. Plus, the seats have spring-loaded seatbacks that can be folded from the cargo hold.

While there is not room for third row seats, cargo space is excellent for a compact SUV.

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder puts out 181 horsepower and an all-new platform with multi-link suspension. The Rogue handles much better than the old car. The cabin though is still on the noisy side.

For the 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum all-wheel drive, I say thumbs up to improved styling, greatly improved interior and improved handling. But, thumbs down to the noisy cabin.

During the review, I averaged about 29 miles-per-gallon in the Nissan and the AS-reviewed sticker is $39,685;