(WHTM) — The Subaru Impreza RS was a popular car decades ago, and now Subaru is bringing it back.

You could buy a Subaru Impreza last year, but you have to go back to the 90s for an Impreza RS.

This new car seeks to re-capture some original RS mystique. The badging and sporty trim looks good. All-wheel-drive is standard.

182 horsepower from a 2.5-liter flat-four Is not exceptional, but it’s a peppy engine.

The interior is nicer than other Impreza models, especially the sport-trim seats. Which I thought were very comfortable.

A dual-pinion steering rack improves driver feedback. The touch screen is more than 11 inches and is simple to use.

One thing disappointing in the Impreza interior is right down here. No more manual shift is available. Only this CVT is automatic. At least it’s not a bad one.

Row two passenger room is very good. Cargo space is even more impressive.

The way the Impreza RS handles is the most impressive feature. It’s sporty, without being uncomfortable. The cabin is nice and quiet too.

So for the 2024 Subaru Impreza RS, I say thumbs up for fun to drive, a practical cabin and good value.

Thumbs down to no manual shift option.

Dennis averaged about 29 miles per gallon in the Impreza RS. The as-reviewed sticker is $28,975.