(WHTM)– It sure looks the part with more ground clearance and cool logos, but this new version of the Honda Pilot has an important feature you can’t see.

The all-wheel-drive system has torque vectoring to shift power around for better off-road traction. The interior is simple but very functional.

Another clue to this pilot’s off-road ability is the number of drive modes; count them from normal to sand, and there are seven.

Row two is roomy and comfortable, and to access row three you just need to push a button. Even with row three in use, there’s lots of cargo space.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of course, a major part of any off-road-looking package is the tires, right? These Continentals do a very nice job of having a more aggressive tread but still are very quiet on the highway

Horsepower from the 3.5 liter V6 is now put to 285.

Acceleration is good and handling is pleasant.

So for the Honda Pilot all-wheel-drive trail port, I say thumbs up to roominess, comfort, and off-road ability. Thumbs down to poor gas mileage, I averaged about 18 miles per gallon in the Honda Pilot.

The as reviewed sticker is $48,350.