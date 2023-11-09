(WHTM)– I like the front-end redesign of the new Lincoln Corsair. Otherwise styling carries over from last year.

Our review machine is a top-trim reserve model. With optional 20-inch wheels, all-wheel-drive, and a host of other premium features.

I usually don’t care for red interiors but this one really pops.

Here’s an unusual feature I have only ever seen on Lincoln. You can adjust the driver’s seat for each leg individually.

The video driver’s display is now standard on all trims and upper trims get a center video screen that’s now more than 13-inches wide. I like how there’s an actual volume knob for the 14-speaker audio instead of a touch control.

The eight-speed automatic is controlled by dash-mounted push buttons.

There’s plenty of room in row two even for three adults in a pinch.

Reserve models also have a hands-free power hatch. The cargo hold is narrow but deep, so space is good.

Engine choices have been streamlined. Either this two-liter turbo-four, with 250 horsepower, or a plug-in hybrid drive-train.

While acceleration is good, handling is on the mushy side, with a nose-dive during braking. The ride is quiet.

For the Lincoln Corsair 2.0, all-wheel-drive reserve, I say thumbs up to the excellent front seats, comfort, and good cargo space. Thumbs down to boring driving.

I averaged about 26 miles per gallon in the Lincoln. The as-reviewed sticker is $60,685.