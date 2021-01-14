Cool Car: Toyota Prius AWD-E

For twenty years now, the Toyota Prius Hybrid has been the strange little car that gets great mileage and the tradition continues in 2021.

If you don’t care what your car looks like but do care how far it will go on a gallon of gas, the Prius is it.

For 2021, the Prius has the same appearance: a shape that cuts through the air for maximum efficiency.

To help in getting fantastic mileage, a car like the Prius uses very hard compound, little skinny tires.

Those are really not the best in snow. However, now on the Prius, check this out: you can all-wheel-drive to help in that department.

Joining the strange looking outside is an interior that’s weird, too.

The light color brightens things up a bit, but the hard-to-read center-mounted gauge cluster continues. As does the stubby dash-mounted control for the continuously variable automatic transmission.

Android auto has joined carplay, and the video display has all sorts of tools for maximizing mileage.

The car’s computer agreed with abc27 calculations, with about 45 MPG in a week’s worth of driving.

Row two can be tight with tall people up front, while the cargo hold is roomy. It’s shallow because of the battery pack under the floor.

A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine coupled with two electric motors produces a combined 121 horsepower…for weak acceleration.

What’s improved is the way the Prius handles, and the ride has become quieter in recent years. So for the 2021 Toyota Prius all-wheel-drive, abc27 says thumbs up to excellent gas mileage, available all-wheel-drive, and improved handling.

Thumbs down to weird styling and the weird interior, and it’s slow.