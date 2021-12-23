Cool Car: Volvo V90 Cross-Country

The Volvo V90 Cross Country is much lower to the road than an SUV or crossover and that means better handling. All-wheel-drive is standard.

Our review car has option 20-inch wheels. I think it’s a very handsome machine. It also gets Volvo’s more powerful engine.

Volvo interiors are beautiful with Scandinavian design and quality materials. The seats are excellent. Bowers and Wilkens audio is a whopping four thousand dollars extra but sounds terrific.

The digital dashboard means navigation is right in front of the driver. Two-tone leather on the steering wheel is a nice touch. Many functions fall to the vertical touch screen. The automatic is an eight-speed and drive modes are adjustable.

Row two is roomy and comfortable even with tall people upfront. While the Cross Country has just as much cargo room as some SUVs, row three seats are not available. A strut holds up the floor panel for easy access.

The two-liter, four-cylinder engine includes both turbo-charging and an electric supercharger good for 295 horsepower. One thing that’s very unusual on the Cross Country is how wide the hood opens, almost a full 90 degrees. It makes it very easy to access everything under the hood.

Handling, power, and braking are all very good. So for the Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 all-wheel-drive, I say thumbs up to great styling, good cargo space, and it’s not an SUV. Thumbs down to no row three seating available. The Cross Country averaged about 25 miles per gallon while the as-reviewed sticker price is $61,990.