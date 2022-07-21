(WHTM) — The Swedish car manufacturer Volvo has officially entered the electric car market with its XC40 Recharge.

At a first glance the XC40 Recharge looks like a normal Volvo. However, you may notice the blocked off front grill, because this XC40 doesn’t have an engine, it’s fully electric.

The car produces 402 horsepower and all-wheel drive is standard. The electric model of the XC40 might be one of the fastest accelerating Volvo’s ever.

The EPA says the range of the XC40 Recharge is about 223 miles on a full charge.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The inside of the car is very similar to other versions of the XC40. To turn the car on, simply put the car in gear and it will power up; To turn it off, put the car out of gear and you’re good to go.

The XC40 Recharge features a Google-based navigation system, something that other versions of the XC40 lack.

The front trunk, or “frunk,” in the XC40 Recharge is surprisingly usable. Cargo dimensions for the regular trunk are the same as a regular XC40, good for a small SUV.

For the XC40 Recharge Twin Ultimate, thumbs up for lots of power, good balance, good handling, and improved touch screen software; Thumbs down for no dedicated power button and an average mile range.