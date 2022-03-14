HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While the average gas prices in Harrisburg are still up 80.3 cents per gallon compared to a month ago, the most recent numbers show that they were unchanged in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s survey of 241 stations in Harrisburg, the average remains at $4.46/g on Monday, March 14.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, politics, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to subscribe

The national average price for gas was also unchanged from last week, sitting at $4.32/g on Monday.

“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysts at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.”

In Lancaster, the prices remained at $4.46/g, and in York, the prices sit at $4.47/g. While the Midstate did not see an increase over the weekend, De Haan says the situation remains fluid and escalations remain very possible, if not likely.

” For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine,” De Haan added.

To view GasBuddy’s full report, visit GasBuddy’s report by clicking here.