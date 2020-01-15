Baby Yoda coming to Build-A-Bear

You’ll soon be able to build your own Baby Yoda at Build-A-Bear.

The company announced Tuesday its stores will soon stock the adorable alien.

The “Star Wars” character took the world by storm in November when he was revealed in the Disney-Plus series “The Mandalorian”.

The series creators were so intent on keeping Baby Yoda a secret they didn’t tell toy companies about it. That led to the lapse we’re in now, where we’ve fallen in love with Baby Yoda, but the toys haven’t been manufactured yet.

Disney recently tried to appease fans by allowing fans to pre-order toys but they won’t ship until April or May.

It’s not clear if the Build-A-Bear version will be available before then.