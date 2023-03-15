(WHTM) — If your favorite Girl Scouts cookie is Thin Mints, you’re in luck. B&F Foods announced the release of Girl Scout Thin Mints Seasoning Blend, so you can enjoy the taste of Thin Mints on your favorite foods.

According to B&G Foods, the new seasoning blend consists of dark cocoa, mint flavor, and fine cookie crumbles that are combined to create the Thin Mint flavor.

“The demand for our fun flavored seasoning blends continues to grow, proving that consumers crave the flavors of their favorite cookies and sweets, and are eager to explore them in new forms,” said Julie Gould, Senior Director Brand Marketing, Spices & Flavor Solutions, B&G Foods. “We’re excited to license the Girl Scout Cookie flavors and launch a seasoning blend in a delicious and versatile cocoa and mint flavor, inspired by their #1 Girl Scout Cookie, Thin Mints. From milkshakes to cinnamon buns, party dips and beyond, we can’t wait to see what fun recipes and uses consumers will create.”

B&G Foods recommends that you put the seasoning on brownies, cupcakes, pancakes, oatmeal, ice cream, coffee, and hot cocoa, however the possibilities are endless.

The seasoning is available at Sam’s Club, according to B&G Foods, and will be available at more retailers in the future.