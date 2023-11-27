HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Black Friday or Cyber Monday? In-store or online?

Perhaps the better question is: How long before that becomes an outdated question?

For the record: Friday was the busiest Black Friday ever, said Rob Garf, Salesforce‘s vice president and general manager of retail. A Mastercard report came to a similar conclusion.

That might come as a surprise to someone who found a parking space surprisingly easily that day or a retail worker who didn’t have to face the stampedes — which in at least one case turned fatal — of Black Fridays in decades past.

But it would come as no surprise to anyone who spent some of the billions of dollars spent by U.S. consumers that day without ever setting foot in a store.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday are battling it out for the largest online shopping day across any day of the season,” said Garf of Salesforce.

The relatively tame physical stores and parking lots weren’t your imagination, but don’t let them fool you: 85% of all retail sales still happen in physical stores, Garf said.

But the lines between the worlds are becoming ever-blurrier. One out of four online orders are now picked up in a store rather than being delivered to a doorstep, Garf said.

And — he said — don’t be surprised if store pick-ups become even more common as the season progresses. The reason?

“The store becomes a critical node to being able to fulfill those [online] orders, especially if you think about it after the shipping cutoff date where it extends the holiday shipping window online,” Garf said.

And even if Black Friday and Cyber Monday generate a lot of hype, they’re not just hype. Garf said consumers are too smart for that — they’re buying because discounts throughout the weekend have averaged 30%.

Adobe Analytics data corroborate that, showing steep dips in average prices for electronics, toys and apparel during the past several days.