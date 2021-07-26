‘Buckle up,’ gas prices could remain high as Pennsylvanians head towards ‘bumpy finish to summer’

In this March 16, 2021 photo, a gas pump displays gas and diesel prices in Richmond, Va. Gasoline prices are at a seven-year high, Thursday, May 27, ahead of one of America’s busiest holiday travel weekends. But experts don’t expect steep prices to keep eager motorists off the road. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the high prices, Harrisburg gas prices have fallen just under one cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.21/g on Monday, sitting slightly higher than the national average of $3.14 per gallon.

According to price reports from GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Harrisburg is priced at $2.98/g while the most expensive is $3.37/g, a difference of 39.0 cents.

Neighboring Lancaster and Reading were close behind with prices at $3.24/g. In York, prices sat at $3.26/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.25/g.

“With oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new Covid cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production, average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “However, we aren’t yet in the clear.”

De Haan says last week’s surge in travel kept prices high as demand was hot for gasoline. “For now, motorists should enjoy the perhaps brief respite at the pump and buckle up for what might be a bumpy finish to summer.”