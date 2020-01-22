Buffalo Wild Wings promises free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.

The chicken wings chain is betting with fans that this year’s Super Bowl will not go into overtime. However, if it does, the restaurant says they’ll give free snack-size order of wings to everyone in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, Las Vegas sports betters believe there’s a 10% chance that the game will go into overtime.

The restaurant announced it on their Facebook page Tuesday.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2.

The free wings are redeemable on February 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more details visit buffalowildwings.com.