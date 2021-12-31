Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States, having recently ranked first in customer satisfaction for the seventh year in a row, as determined by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Now, as 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers’ most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. In all six of the company’s regions, the most-ordered item was Waffle Potato Fries, and not the chain’s signature Chicken Sandwich.

Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board, nabbing the number two spot in every region.

Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich fared almost as well in the rankings, while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade remained popular.

Here’s a breakdown of the most popular items in each region of the country:

Southeast region:

Waffle Potato Fries™ Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A® Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-n-Minis™ Mac & Cheese

Atlantic region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Nuggets Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit Chick-n-Minis Mac & Cheese

Northeast region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Sweet Iced Tea Spicy Chicken Sandwich Hash Browns Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich

Midwest region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Regular Lemonade Spicy Chicken Sandwich Mac & Cheese Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Hash Browns Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich

Southwest region:

Waffle Potato Fries Soft Drinks Chick-fil-A Nuggets Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Sweet Iced Tea Regular Lemonade Hash Browns Spicy Chicken Sandwich Spicy Deluxe Sandwich Mac & Cheese Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

West region: