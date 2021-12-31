Chick-fil-A reveals most-ordered menu items of 2021

(WETM) – Chick-fil-A remains one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States, having recently ranked first in customer satisfaction for the seventh year in a row, as determined by the American Customer Satisfaction Index.
Now, as 2021 comes to a close, the restaurant is sharing its customers’ most-ordered items of the year — and the top choice may surprise you. In all six of the company’s regions, the most-ordered item was Waffle Potato Fries, and not the chain’s signature Chicken Sandwich.
Soft drinks were also extremely popular across the board, nabbing the number two spot in every region.
Chick-fil-A Nuggets and the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich fared almost as well in the rankings, while menu items such as Sweet Ice Tea and Lemonade remained popular.
Here’s a breakdown of the most popular items in each region of the country:
Southeast region:
- Waffle Potato Fries™
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A® Nuggets
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Regular Lemonade
- Chick-fil-A® Chicken Biscuit
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-n-Minis™
- Mac & Cheese
Atlantic region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit
- Chick-n-Minis
- Mac & Cheese
Northeast region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Hash Browns
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A® Deluxe Sandwich
Midwest region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Hash Browns
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
Southwest region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Sweet Iced Tea
- Regular Lemonade
- Hash Browns
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis
West region:
- Waffle Potato Fries
- Soft Drinks
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets
- Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich
- Spicy Deluxe Sandwich
- Regular Lemonade
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Mac & Cheese
- Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich
- Hash Browns
- Sweet Iced Tea