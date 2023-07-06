(WHTM) — woom Bikes USA recalled their ORIGINAL Kids’ Bicycles on June 6 after receiving 77 reports of the handlebar detaching or loosening.

This has caused riders to lose control resulting in 19 reported injuries including bruising, cuts, or abrasions, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

These bicycles were sold on woom.com, amazon.com as well as local stores across the country for between $200 and $530, and the recall affects about 84,000 units.

The recalled models include woom ORIGINAL 2018 – 2021 model bikes and six versions: woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, woom 2, woom 3, woom 4, woom 5 and woom 6.

The bicycles had been recommended for children between 18 months and 14 years and were sold in red, green, blue, purple and yellow with the word “woom” written on the downtube.

The firm is calling for consumers to stop using the bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit.