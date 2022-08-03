(WHTM) – An assortment of kids play tents sold at retailers nationwide have been recalled due to flammability risk and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves Kidoozie Ice Castle Tent, King Size Medieval Castle, My Clubhouse, Pirate Den Playhouse, Pop Up Theater Tent, Pop Up Theater Tent (Red), Princess Hideaway Playhouse, and Royal Castle Playhouse tents and playhouses.

The tents and playhouses are made of nylon and mesh and sold with a nylon storage bag. About 251,600 were sold in the United States and about 37,200 were sold in Canada.

All of the tents and playhouses, except the King Size Medieval Castle, measure about 36 inches squared in width and about 54 inches high. The King Size Medieval Castle measures about 43 inches square in width and about 55 inches high. “Epoch Everlasting Play” is written on a sewn-in label on the underside of the tent or playhouse.

Epoch Everlasting Play Recalls Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses Due to Flammability Risk and Burn Hazard: Courtesy CPSC

The tents were sold at Target, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us, and other independent toy stores and online on Amazon, Zulily, and Fat Brain Toys from March 2014 through March 2022 for between $30 and $35.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled playhouses and play tents away from children, stop using them and contact Epoch Everlasting Play for a full refund or free replacement product.

Consumers can call Epoch Everlasting Play at 800-631-1272 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST from Monday through Friday, email at productsafety@epocheverlastingplay.com or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls or www.epocheverlastingplay.com and click on “Recalls” on the top menu for more information.