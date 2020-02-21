Chipotle offers BOGO deal for customers wearing hockey jersey

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Hockey fans, Chipotle restaurant chain has a perk for you Friday, Feb. 21.

The company says you’ll be able to get two meals for the price of one but only if you show up wearing a hockey jersey.

They say the deal applies only if you eat in the restaurant, it does not apply for mobile orders or carryout.

The promotion is part of celebrations marking the 40 year anniversary of what’s known as “Miracle on Ice.”

That’s when the U.S. National Hockey Team pulled off a massive upset beating the highly-favored Soviet team at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. The anniversary of the game falls on Saturday.

You can find your nearest Chipotle location here.

https://www.chipotle.com/hockeybogo