‘Coke with Coffee’ to hit store shelves in 2021

Coca-Cola is mixing things up, debuting “Coke with Coffee” next year.

It combines regular coke with Brazilian coffee. It’ll come in three flavors; dark blend, vanilla, and caramel.

The drinks will have double the caffeine of regular coke.

Coke had launched a product with coffee about 14 years ago, “Coca-Cola Blak” but it was discontinued two years later.

The company says the timing back then wasn’t right, but now consumer tastes have changed.

