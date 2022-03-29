PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — In order to provide more internet accessibility, Comcast is participating in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The ACP is an initiative from the federal government that helps to expand internet access to low-income families. Comcast says customers who sign up for the Internet Essentials Plus package which includes 100 Mbps download speeds, a cable modem, and a WiFi router all for free after the government’s ACP credit is applied. Comcast adds that any Xfinity internet customers in ACP can add mobile service as well.

“The Affordable Connectivity Program is another important step in helping people connect to the transformative power of the internet. Comcast is proud to participate and is working to ensure that all of our internet customers who qualify are aware of the benefits and help them sign up,” Vice President of Communications for Comcast Keystone Region, Robert Grove said. “We are also expanding the range of services eligible for the benefit to include both in-home internet and mobile plans that can help our customers save money or even get internet for free.”

In order to qualify for ACP a member of the household must meet at least one of the following situations:

Qualifies for the federal Lifeline Program

Medicaid

SNAP

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Federal Public Housing Assistance

Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit

Tribal Programs for Residents for Qualifying Tribal Lands

Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision

Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines

Received a federal Pell Grant in the current award year

You can check your availability through the link here. To learn more about Comcast’s ACP program you can visit the link here.