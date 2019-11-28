Contact the ‘Turkey Talk Line’ for any of your turkey cooking concerns

If you’re worried about cooking Thanksgiving dinner Butterball is ready to help.

For more than 30 years, the professionally trained turkey experts that make up the Turkey Talk-Line have been answering turkey-related questions each holiday season.

Open every November and December, our 50+ experts answer more than 100,000 questions, for thousands of households around the United States and Canada.

Butterball is offering 24/7 support via text message, you can text your questions to a staff of turkey experts at 844-877-3456.

If you’d rather make a phone call the Turkey Talk-Line will also be in effect, you can call 1-800-butterball

Both services run through Christmas Eve.

For more information visit butterball.com.