DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label.

Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in Dauphin and other nearby counties, the department said. Tests following a report of potential listeria contamination confirmed the presence of listeria monocytogenes bacteria, according to the agriculture department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

People should also throw away BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese sold between Sept. 20 and Oct. 21, as they could also be contaminated, the department warned.

The raw whole and chocolate milk was sold in plastic half and three-quarter gallon containers at BeiHollow Farm stores in Elizabethville and Lykens, Dauphin County, according to the department. Those same stores also sold the cheese melt and cup cheeses of various sizes, the department said.

The Department of Agriculture says the producer would not supply a list of other locations where the products were sold, but the department is advising consumers who purchased the products in Dauphin County and other southcentral Pennsylvania stores to get rid of them.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an illness with symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea, the agriculture department said. So far, no reported illnesses have been attributed to the BeiHollow products, the department said, but anyone who consumed the milk should consult their doctor if they develop symptoms.