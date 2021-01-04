Cool Car: 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4×4 Diesel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This is the dressy edition of the Jeep Gladiator pickup called the Overland.

The Gladiator has the off-road ability of a Jeep Wrangler with the added utility of a truck bed.

Our review truck has so many options it increases the price by more than a third compared to a base overland.

The big news for the Jeep Gladiator for 21 is an available diesel engine. For an extra $4,000 this V6 diesel has 260 horsepower and lots of torque. It’s a great match to this truck.

Amid the diesel engine clatter you get lots of leather with the overland package.

It feels like the windshield and dash are right in your lap but overall it’s a comfortable cockpit. Four-wheel-drive controls are old school with a separate lever, just like in the Jeep Wrangler.

Off road pages on the touch screen come in handy for serious off-road excursions.

Row two is roomy and everyone gets their own device charger.

The $600 roll-up tonneau cover provides all-weather cargo protection.

The diesel engine really gives the Gladiator extra punch and makes it more fun to drive than the gasoline engine but towing capacity is only 6,500 pounds.

So for the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Overland 4×4 Diesel, I say thumbs up to lots of utility, off-road ability, and punchy diesel engine.

Thumbs down to the high price and limited towing ability.