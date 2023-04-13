(WHTM) — It’s always a challenge to design a family car that’s fun to drive, but Volkswagen has done it with the Jetta GLI.

Other than small splashes of red trim the Volkswagen Jetta GLI looks pretty much like any other Jetta. A handsome, conservative sedan.

The pure gray color is an extra $400. And the reviewed car was the top trim level: Autobahn.

Bigger brakes and adaptive suspension are standard, but all-season tires limit performance.

The two-liter turbo four has 228 horsepower, which is a nice match for the front drive chassis. But some competitors have more power.

There’s nothing flashy inside but it all works well. The leather bucket seats are firm and comfortable.

The GLI’s tech was updated last year and is easy to use. Unlike some other VW models, knobs are retained for audio and climate controls.

A six-speed manual is standard, but the Autobahn model has the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The second row has more room than many larger sedans and the trunk is also huge for a compact car.

The audio system, by Beats, sounds great because of the big subwoofer tucked into the spare wheel center.

Driving the GLI is fun and the ride is still comfortable despite the firm suspension.

So, for the 2023 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn, thumbs up to good performance, a roomy interior, and excellent cargo space. Thumbs down to all-season tires.

The Jetta GLI averaged about 30 miles-per-gallon. The as-reviewed sticker price is $33,980.