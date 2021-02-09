Coronavirus pandemic leads to spike in seafood sales

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many changes in everyday life. Among them, is the demand for seafood.

Grocery stores across the globe, including those in the Midstate, have seen a major increase in seafood sales since the pandemic started.

Stores like Karn’s Quality Foods in Lemoyne, like many other grocery retailers, have seen a huge spike in seafood sales.

“We’ve seen an increase across the board when it comes to seafood,” said Andrea Karns, Karn’s Quality Foods. “We’re seeing a lot more individuals cooking seafood at home. They’re buying shrimp, salmon and crab, fresh fish and frozen products as well.”

The trend gained strength in March during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve seen those sales grow as people are getting more comfortable cooking seafood at home,” said Karn.

For those unwilling to dive right off the deep end, Karns offers a number of pre-made items for sale.

“You can get a pre-made crab cake, take it at home and bake it, or even some stuffed flounder or stuffed salmon fillet,” Karn added. “That’s a great way to get into seafood cooking.”