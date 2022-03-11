HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County native and his business partner will be featured on Friday night’s episode of Shark Tank.

Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner are the owners of Noggin Boss.

A Noggin is a promotional hat with a big personality.

Starner is a Mechanicsburg native and 1996 graduate of Cedar Cliff High School.

“In the time that we live in today these hats truly bring so much excitement, so many smiles so many conversations that typically would not have been had on a daily basis,” said Starner.

They are hoping one of the sharks will help boost business.

“We are Shark Tank fans. Nerds if you will. So we all know the power behind the brand and we are both looking for a partner that could truly open doors that are really difficult when it comes to licensing and manufacturing,” said Cooper.

You can watch Starner and Cooper make their pitch to the sharks Friday on abc27 at 8 p.m.