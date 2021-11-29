Cumberland County’s Park Inn Hotel to become a retail shopping center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Work is underway to turn an old hotel complex into new retail shops in Cumberland County.

The new Beltway Towne Centre will take the place of the Park Inn Hotel that sat on the Carlisle Pike, right off the 581 exit. Long-time Midstaters remember it as the old Wanda’s.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The property will be divided up into several small hubs featuring one or more stores and restaurants. So far, Starbucks, T-Mobile, Mod Pizza, and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers are the first businesses interested in moving in.