(WHTM) — In today’s world, the robocall is one of the most annoying calls in the world. But, phone scammers are starting to get smarter with their tactics

Certain area codes can warn potential targets that the call is not safe. According to Readers Digest, scam callers once used the 900 number, they have changed mentioned since the general public caught on to the scheme.

In some cases, scammers use robocalling technology to call wireless numbers and hang up only after one ring. This is called the one-ring scam. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), these calls appear they are coming from somewhere in the United States, having a three-digit area code. An example of this would be area code 649, which goes to the Turks and Caicos island.

The idea is that the person the scammer is targeting will call the number back by ringing the phone only one time. If you do call any such number, you run the risk of being connected to a phone number outside the US. You may wind up with a significant per-minute fee for as long as they can keep you on the phone. The charges can show up on your bill as “premium services”

Some area codes to be weary of are:

268 – Antigua and Barbuda

– Antigua and Barbuda 284 – British Virgin Islands

– British Virgin Islands 473 – Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique

– Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique 649 -Turks and Caicos Islands

-Turks and Caicos Islands 767 – Commonwealth of Dominica

– Commonwealth of Dominica 809 – British Virgin Islands

– British Virgin Islands 829 – Dominican Republic

– Dominican Republic 849 – Dominican Republic

– Dominican Republic 876 -Jamaica

The FTC also states there are variations of the scam that rely on phony voicemail messages urging you to call a number with an unfamiliar area code to “claim a prize” or to let you know of a “sick family member.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you get a call with any of the area codes the FTC has these tips to avoid being scammed.

Don’t answer or return any calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

• Before calling unfamiliar numbers, check to see if the area code is international.

• If you do not make international calls, ask your local or wireless phone company to block outgoing international calls on your line.

• Always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic.

If you feel that you are a victim of an international phone scam, you can file a complaint with the FTC online at www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.