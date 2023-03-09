(WHTM) — Now you won’t need to buy a flight ticket or take a 15-hour car ride to Disney World to enjoy this popular and refreshing treat. Dole Whip is making its way to the freezers of local grocery stores.

According to Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, the company will be celebrating 170 years by introducing new snacks, beverages, probiotic sodas, and frozen treats to grocery stores.

Dole Whip, a tropical soft serve dairy-free frozen dessert, will be available in the freezer aisle at local grocery stores. The whipped treat will come in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

The company will also be introducing new juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, acai bowls, fruit juice gels, fruit chews, and probiotic sodas.